Friday, March 21, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL rises after NHAI grants LoA for Andhra Pradesh-based project worth Rs 555 crore

RVNL rises after NHAI grants LoA for Andhra Pradesh-based project worth Rs 555 crore

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam added 1.91% to Rs 364.90 after the company announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from National Highway Authority of India for a project worth Rs 554.64 crore.

The contract is for the construction of a six-lane access-controlled connectivity road to Visakhapatnam Port. This road will span from Sabbavaram bypass of the Anakapalli-Anandapuram corridor to Sheelanagar junction of NH 516C in Andhra Pradesh, under the hybrid annuity mode.

The project is to be completed within a period of 730 days.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

 

The company reported 13.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 358.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell by 2.60% YoY to Rs 4,567.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank gains on appointing Sanjoy Kumar Goel as CFO

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank gains on appointing Sanjoy Kumar Goel as CFO

Hindustan Construction rises after JV arm bags contract worth Rs 2,191 crore

Hindustan Construction rises after JV arm bags contract worth Rs 2,191 crore

Texmaco Rail gains after investment in Middle East subsidiary

Texmaco Rail gains after investment in Middle East subsidiary

Volumes jump at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Volumes jump at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Can Fin Homes gains on appointing Prashanth Joishy as new CFO

Can Fin Homes gains on appointing Prashanth Joishy as new CFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon