Friday, March 21, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Volumes jump at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

TBO Tek Ltd witnessed volume of 73.49 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1532.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4797 shares

Manappuram Finance Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 March 2025.

TBO Tek Ltd witnessed volume of 73.49 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1532.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4797 shares. The stock dropped 4.48% to Rs.1,213.00. Volumes stood at 6897 shares in the last session.

Manappuram Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 24.82 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.79% to Rs.230.10. Volumes stood at 8.57 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Jupiter Wagons Ltd clocked volume of 12.05 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.95% to Rs.354.10. Volumes stood at 3.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

India china, India, China

India's $23 bn plan to rival China factories to lapse after it disappoints

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts higher at 76,870; Nifty at 23,350; Auto, Financials gain

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Why did Bajaj Finance shares gain 4%, hit record high on March 21?

IPO

Rapid Fleet Management IPO opens today: Check key dates, price band, GMP

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi, Gabbard

Gabbard's visit to India highlights strong US-India ties: US official

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd clocked volume of 11.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.52% to Rs.146.70. Volumes stood at 9.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 42732 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11840 shares. The stock gained 9.64% to Rs.333.95. Volumes stood at 3613 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Can Fin Homes gains on appointing Prashanth Joishy as new CFO

Can Fin Homes gains on appointing Prashanth Joishy as new CFO

Nifty trades above 23,250 mark; Realty shares climb

Nifty trades above 23,250 mark; Realty shares climb

CONCOR gains on awarding order worth Rs 192-cr to GATX India for supply of rakes

CONCOR gains on awarding order worth Rs 192-cr to GATX India for supply of rakes

DPIIT inks pact with Yes Bank to strengthen India's startup ecosystem

DPIIT inks pact with Yes Bank to strengthen India's startup ecosystem

Cascading benefits of IT-led growth strengthens the overall economy: Piyush Goyal

Cascading benefits of IT-led growth strengthens the overall economy: Piyush Goyal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon