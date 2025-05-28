S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 108.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.07% to Rs 141.73 croreNet profit of S J Logistics (India) rose 108.43% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.07% to Rs 141.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 132.15% to Rs 52.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.52% to Rs 502.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 270.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales141.7388.54 60 502.49270.86 86 OPM %16.418.61 -15.0110.87 - PBDT20.759.32 123 70.4129.13 142 PBT19.719.16 115 68.1928.67 138 NP14.847.12 108 52.4922.61 132
