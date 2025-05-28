Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 108.43% in the March 2025 quarter

S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 108.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 60.07% to Rs 141.73 crore

Net profit of S J Logistics (India) rose 108.43% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.07% to Rs 141.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.15% to Rs 52.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.52% to Rs 502.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 270.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales141.7388.54 60 502.49270.86 86 OPM %16.418.61 -15.0110.87 - PBDT20.759.32 123 70.4129.13 142 PBT19.719.16 115 68.1928.67 138 NP14.847.12 108 52.4922.61 132

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

