Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Electrosteel Castings considers resignation of Chairman

Board of Electrosteel Castings considers resignation of Chairman

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 28 May 2025

The Board of Electrosteel Castings at its meeting held today i.e., on 28 May 2025 noted that Dr. Ajay Kumar (DIN: 01975789), Chairman and Independent Director, has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from 15 May, 2025 on account of his taking charge of the constitutional responsibility of the Chairman, Union Public Service Commission in pursuance to the order of the Hon'ble President of India, as mentioned by him.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Electrosteel Castings acquisition of T.I.S Services S.p.A

Board of Electrosteel Castings acquisition of T.I.S Services S.p.A

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Nifty trades below 24,800 level; European mrkt opens higher

Nifty trades below 24,800 level; European mrkt opens higher

ACME Solar commissions 26.4 MW out of 50 MW of its maiden wind power project

ACME Solar commissions 26.4 MW out of 50 MW of its maiden wind power project

India Ratings and Research affirms Prism Johnson's rating at 'A+/A1+' with 'positive' outlook

India Ratings and Research affirms Prism Johnson's rating at 'A+/A1+' with 'positive' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon