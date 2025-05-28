Granules India standalone net profit declines 3.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.75% to Rs 730.46 croreNet profit of Granules India declined 3.26% to Rs 94.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.75% to Rs 730.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 933.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.74% to Rs 319.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 2967.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3740.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales730.46933.47 -22 2967.573740.13 -21 OPM %16.0020.28 -19.0321.43 - PBDT133.91172.93 -23 542.71735.15 -26 PBT95.94136.52 -30 396.48591.30 -33 NP94.0597.22 -3 319.34435.92 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content