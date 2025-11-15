Available Finance standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Available Finance rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.14 7 OPM %66.6750.00 -PBDT0.100.07 43 PBT0.100.07 43 NP0.070.05 40
