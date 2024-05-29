Business Standard
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales decline 12.38% to Rs 2.69 crore
Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation rose 87.50% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.38% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.41% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 10.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.693.07 -12 10.5811.14 -5 OPM %57.6258.31 -56.1463.64 - PBDT0.670.75 -11 2.282.58 -12 PBT0.570.61 -7 1.842.09 -12 NP0.450.24 88 1.401.42 -1
First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

