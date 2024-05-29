Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 77.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 11.12 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 65.42% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 36.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories declined 77.26% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.11.129.6936.7034.4431.2935.9127.8529.732.772.547.376.961.281.121.661.460.682.991.113.21