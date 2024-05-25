Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 9.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.21% to Rs 152.64 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 9.30% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 152.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.94% to Rs 26.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 631.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 588.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content