Business Standard
Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 9.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 8.21% to Rs 152.64 crore
Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 9.30% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 152.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.94% to Rs 26.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 631.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 588.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales152.64166.30 -8 631.81588.91 7 OPM %9.078.77 -10.5213.76 - PBDT11.8712.71 -7 59.3175.41 -21 PBT5.476.71 -18 35.3051.59 -32 NP4.294.73 -9 26.3737.11 -29
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 25 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

