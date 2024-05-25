Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Progressive Finlease standalone net profit declines 97.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.94 crore
Net profit of Progressive Finlease declined 97.73% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 276.67% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.940 0 1.130.30 277 OPM %4.260 -2.653.33 - PBDT0.020.44 -95 0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.44 -98 00 0 NP0.010.44 -98 00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 88.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Superior Finlease standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2023 quarter

ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sun Finlease (Gujarat) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Rudra Ecovation standalone net profit declines 27.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Divis Lab Q4 PAT spurts 68% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 30/share

S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit declines 46.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 42.73% in the March 2024 quarter

South Asian Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon