Sai Silks (Kalamandir) slips after Q3 PAT slides 17% YoY to Rs 38 crore

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declined 5.82% to Rs 120.65 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 17.12% to Rs 38.14 crore on an 8.32% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 411.25 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 16.97% YoY to Rs 51.09 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA declined 10.99% to Rs 70.24 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 78.91 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 17.08% in Q3 FY26 from 17.59% in Q3 FY25.

Total expense tanked 7.26% year on year to Rs 364.15 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 58.01 crore (up 7.97% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 45.45 crore (up 17.56% YoY) during the period under review.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is predominantly engaged in the business of buying and selling textiles and textile articles as a retailer. It retails sarees, women's wear, men's wear, and kids' wear.

