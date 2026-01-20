Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aarti Surfactants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Patel Retail Ltd, Shyam Telecom Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd and Deccan Gold Mines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2026.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 455.15 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 651 shares in the past one month.

 

Patel Retail Ltd surged 16.44% to Rs 202.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4641 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Telecom Ltd spiked 11.07% to Rs 13.44. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3263 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd gained 10.09% to Rs 304.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 362 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd added 8.43% to Rs 124.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

