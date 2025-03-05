Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saint-Gobain Sekurit CFO Jeyendran Jayaseelan resigns

Saint-Gobain Sekurit CFO Jeyendran Jayaseelan resigns

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India informed that Jeyendran Jayaseelan, chief financial officer of the company, has tendered his resignation, effective from 25 March 2025.

According to an exchange filing, Jeyendran Jayaseelan resigned from the post of chief financial officer to pursue career opportunities outside the company. No other material reasons were provided for his resignation.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India supplies automotive glazing solutions to 3-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 22.7% to Rs 10.09 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 8.22 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1.1% YoY to Rs 52.18 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

The scrip advanced 2.68% to Rs 105.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

