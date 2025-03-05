Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Ltd up for third straight session

Biocon Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 320.8, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.87% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% slide in NIFTY and a 4.57% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 320.8, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73855.47, up 1.19%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 19.18% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19820.65, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 321.75, up 1.98% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 16.87% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% slide in NIFTY and a 4.57% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

