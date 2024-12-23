Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 08:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saksoft inks pact to acquire Zetechno

Saksoft inks pact to acquire Zetechno

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

Saksoft has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% stake in Zetechno Products and Services to enhance its capabilities in ServiceNow implementation, consulting, and custom application development.

Zetechno Products and Services (Zetechno) is a niche ServiceNow premier consulting and implementation partner based in Hyderabad offering the entire gamut of implementation, support & maintenance, upgrades and custom applications. Its turnover was Rs 3.33 crore in FY24.

This acquisition will help elevate and strengthen Saksofts Capability on the ServiceNow platform related services and in the areas of IT Service Management.

The company will acquire Zetechno Products and Services for Rs 2.59 crore and the said acquisition will be completed within the next four weeks.

 

Aditya Krishna, chairman and managing director, Saksoft, said, ZeTechnos expertise in ServiceNow, combined with Saksofts deep industry knowledge, creates a powerful synergy that enables us to deliver end-to-end solutions for our clients. This collaboration allows us to drive innovation and measurable results, fostering stronger relationships with our customers.

Vidyasagar Patro, founder and CEO of ZeTechno, shared his excitement about the acquisition: Joining Saksoft marks an incredible milestone for ZeTechno. Together, we are well-positioned to provide comprehensive ServiceNow solutions that address the unique needs of clients across industries.

Also Read

Sriram Krishnan

Trump appoints Indian American Krishnan as senior policy advisor on AI

stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty, up 160 pts, signals gap-up open for India markets; Asia gains

global economy, economy

Here's a list of challenges stacked up for the global economy in 2025

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

Here's all about the worst climate news of the year you may have missed

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal didn't do anything for women in last 10 years: Assembly LoP Gupta

Saksoft is leading digital transformation solution partner for fintech, transportation & logistics, telecom & utilities, retail e-commerce and healthcare customers worldwide.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 3.5% to Rs 26.16 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 25.28 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.1% YoY to Rs 215.29 crore in Q2 FY25.

The scrip declined 2.80% to end at Rs 217.05 on Friday, 20 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Can Fin Homes CFO Apurav Agarwal resigns

Can Fin Homes CFO Apurav Agarwal resigns

Auro Pharma gets UK MHRA nod for cancer drug

Auro Pharma gets UK MHRA nod for cancer drug

Reliance Inds arm to acquire 45% stake in Health Alliance Group

Reliance Inds arm to acquire 45% stake in Health Alliance Group

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers two warships to Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers two warships to Indian Navy

Dalmia Bharat's president Rajiv Bansal resigns

Dalmia Bharat's president Rajiv Bansal resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon