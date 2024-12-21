Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 03:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auro Pharma gets UK MHRA nod for cancer drug

Auro Pharma gets UK MHRA nod for cancer drug

Image

Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., has received marketing authorization from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Bevqolva, its bevacizumab biosimilar.

Bevqolva 25 mg/mL concentrate for infusion will be available in 4 mL (100 mg) and 16 mL (400 mg) single-use vials for intravenous infusion.

Bevacizumab is used in the treatment of various cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer, recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, advanced and/or metastatic renal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

 

The pharma major reported a 7.95% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 817.38 crore on a 6.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,646.21 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fell 1.17% to close at Rs 1,240.70 on Friday, 20 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Inds arm to acquire 45% stake in Health Alliance Group

Reliance Inds arm to acquire 45% stake in Health Alliance Group

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers two warships to Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers two warships to Indian Navy

Dalmia Bharat's president Rajiv Bansal resigns

Dalmia Bharat's president Rajiv Bansal resigns

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Govt. of Bihar

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Govt. of Bihar

Indian Bank announces cessation of directors

Indian Bank announces cessation of directors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon