Can Fin Homes CFO Apurav Agarwal resigns

Image

Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Can Fin Homes informed that Apurav Agarwal has resigned from the post of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company due to personal reasons.

Apurav Agarwal will continue to function as the chief financial officer of the company till the date of his ostensible relieving i.e. 19/03/2025, it added.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company founded in 1987 by Canara Bank. As on September 2024, Canara Bank-Mumbai held 29.99% stake in the NBFC.

The housing financier's net profit rose 33.8% to Rs 211.49 crore on 10.5% increase in total income to Rs 962.69 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

 

The scrip slipped 2.86% to close at Rs 747.75 on Friday, 20 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

