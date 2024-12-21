Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat's president Rajiv Bansal resigns

Dalmia Bharat's president Rajiv Bansal resigns

Image

Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Dalmia Bharat informed that Rajiv Bansal, president & chief transformation officer and senior management personnel of the company has resigned from his position on 18 December 2024.

Rajiv Bansal tendered his resignation to pursue other opportunities outside the company.

Dalmia Bharat is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India, with the current capacity pegged at 41.7 million tonne.

The cement manufacturers consolidated net profit slipped 61% to Rs 46 crore on a 2.1% decline in income from operations to Rs 3,087 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 2.56% to end at Rs 1,803 on Friday, 20 December 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Govt. of Bihar

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Govt. of Bihar

Indian Bank announces cessation of directors

Indian Bank announces cessation of directors

Cupid bags order worth Rs 18-cr from UNFPA

Cupid bags order worth Rs 18-cr from UNFPA

NTPC Green inks MoU with Govt of Bihar

NTPC Green inks MoU with Govt of Bihar

IDBI Bank board to mull fund-raising proposal on Dec 31

IDBI Bank board to mull fund-raising proposal on Dec 31

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon