Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 17.84% to Rs 19.09 crore
Net profit of Sampann Utpadan India reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.74% to Rs 71.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.0916.20 18 71.4557.74 24 OPM %12.103.02 -6.685.28 - PBDT2.120.34 524 4.132.58 60 PBT0.86-0.87 LP -0.88-2.24 61 NP0.44-0.65 LP -0.87-1.69 49
First Published: May 23 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

