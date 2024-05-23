Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit declines 50.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 168.53 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 54.70% to Rs 14.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.70% to Rs 557.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 473.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kirloskar Electric Company declined 50.23% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 168.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.