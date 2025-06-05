Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sampre Nutritions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sampre Nutritions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 63.24% to Rs 7.77 crore

Net loss of Sampre Nutritions reported to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 63.24% to Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 25.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.774.76 63 25.1225.15 0 OPM %-80.6942.86 --15.3716.38 - PBDT-6.541.64 PL -5.552.32 PL PBT-7.210.73 PL -7.520.49 PL NP-7.350.47 PL -7.670.23 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

