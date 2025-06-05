Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arcotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Arcotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Arcotech reported to Rs 63.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 118.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 87.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 143.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products standalone net profit declines 92.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products standalone net profit declines 92.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Adventz Securities Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adventz Securities Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indices may see a dull start

Indices may see a dull start

Sangam India inks MoU to acquire 2% stake in DaMENSCH

Sangam India inks MoU to acquire 2% stake in DaMENSCH

Stock Alert: REC, Gland Pharma, Sansera Engg, Force Motors, CESC

Stock Alert: REC, Gland Pharma, Sansera Engg, Force Motors, CESC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon