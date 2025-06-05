Royal Cushion Vinyl Products standalone net profit declines 92.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.90% to Rs 15.01 croreNet profit of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products declined 92.13% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.90% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.22% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 294.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 63.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.0116.66 -10 63.9154.71 17 OPM %-12.725.52 --6.01-4.88 - PBDT5.181.21 328 3.396.60 -49 PBT4.911.14 331 2.405.47 -56 NP4.8261.27 -92 2.29294.21 -99
