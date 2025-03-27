Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Falls 7.37%, BSE Auto index Drops 2.14%

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has lost 0.24% over last one month compared to 1.62% fall in BSE Auto index and 3.46% rise in the SENSEX

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd lost 7.37% today to trade at Rs 125.05. The BSE Auto index is down 2.14% to quote at 47663.66. The index is down 1.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Motors Ltd decreased 6.14% and Balkrishna Industries Ltd lost 3.35% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 1.85 % over last one year compared to the 5.74% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has lost 0.24% over last one month compared to 1.62% fall in BSE Auto index and 3.46% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 217 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 114.4 on 26 Mar 2024.

 

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

