Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints R Vaidhyanathan as CFO

TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints R Vaidhyanathan as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

With effect from 01 April 2025

The Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions has appointed R Vaidhyanathan, who is currently the Deputy Global CFO of the Company as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 01 April 2025. Ravi Prakash Bhagavathula, the current Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will move to a new role within TVS SCS group, as Head of Strategic Initiatives based out of Singapore, and will consequently cease to be the Chief Financial Officer of the Company from 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility strengthens its fleet operations

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility strengthens its fleet operations

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices may rise at opening bell

Indices may rise at opening bell

Parliament passes Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

Parliament passes Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

Piramal Enterprises injects Rs 600-cr in subsidiary

Piramal Enterprises injects Rs 600-cr in subsidiary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon