Samvardhana Motherson International raises Rs 6,438 cr via QIP

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) successfully concluded its capital raise of Rs 6,438 crore (USD 771 Mn approx.) on 20 September 2024.

The issue garnered strong interest from both domestic and foreign institutional investors, leading to substantial demand over the issue size. Over 95% of allocations were made to marquee long-only investors such as mutual funds, insurance and pension funds, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) etc.

The issue resulted in the further diversification and strengthening of the shareholder base. SAMIL has become one of the few successful issuers of Equity and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) in a composite issuance (equity of Rs 4,938 crore and CCDs of Rs 1,500 crore) (the issuance).