Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International raises Rs 6,438 cr via QIP

Samvardhana Motherson International raises Rs 6,438 cr via QIP

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) successfully concluded its capital raise of Rs 6,438 crore (USD 771 Mn approx.) on 20 September 2024.
The issue garnered strong interest from both domestic and foreign institutional investors, leading to substantial demand over the issue size. Over 95% of allocations were made to marquee long-only investors such as mutual funds, insurance and pension funds, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) etc.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The issue resulted in the further diversification and strengthening of the shareholder base. SAMIL has become one of the few successful issuers of Equity and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) in a composite issuance (equity of Rs 4,938 crore and CCDs of Rs 1,500 crore) (the issuance).
 
The transaction subscription was done at a share price of Rs 190/share while the floor price as per SEBI ICDR regulations was Rs 188.85/share. The proceeds from the issuance will be mainly directed towards debt repayment, thereby further strengthening SAMIL's balance sheet and enhancing its position to capitalize on various growth opportunities. Some of the proceeds will be used towards general corporate purposes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Indian real estate mkt to jump manifold by 2047, to touch $10 trn: CREDAI

Randeep Surjewala

Amid infighting rumours, Surjewala says Selja to join Haryana Cong campaign

Supreme Court, SC

State 'single litigant', should come with unified stand: Supreme Court

Laapataa Ladies

LIVE news updates: 'Laapataa Ladies' picked as India's entry for Oscars

Rhinoceroses

Assam's rhino population grows fivefold as poaching drops 86% since 2016

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon