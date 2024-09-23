Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports lists its unsecured senior notes on NSEIX

Adani Ports lists its unsecured senior notes on NSEIX

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has issued unsecured senior notes (Notes) from time to time, which are currently listed on Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) as well as on the India International Exchange (IFSC) (India INX), as per following details:
Particulars Listed on SGX Listed on India INX U.S.$500,000,000 4.0% Senior Notes due 2027
Yes
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
-
U.S.$750,000,000 4.20% Senior Notes due 2027
Yes
Yes
U.S.$750,000,000 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029
Yes

More From This Section

Indian Bank up for third straight session

Indian Bank up for third straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd soars 3.76%

Mankind Pharma Ltd soars 3.76%

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third straight session

Bosch Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bosch Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bajaj Auto Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bajaj Auto Ltd up for third consecutive session

-
U.S.$500,000,000 3.10% Senior Notes due 2031
Yes
Yes
U.S.$300,000,000 3.828% Senior Notes due 2032
Yes
Yes
U.S.$450,000,000 5.00% Senior Notes due 2041
Yes
 
Yes
The Company has on 23 September, 2024, listed the aforesaid Notes on the NSE IFSC (NSEIX).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Randeep Surjewala

Amid infighting rumours, Surjewala says Selja to join Haryana Cong campaign

Supreme Court, SC

State 'single litigant', should come with unified stand: Supreme Court

Laapataa Ladies

LIVE news updates: 'Laapataa Ladies' picked as India's entry for Oscars

Rhinoceroses

Assam's rhino population grows fivefold as poaching drops 86% since 2016

Mayawati

J-K, Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Mayawati urges Dalit leaders to break ties with Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon