Indian Bank up for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 531.85, up 4.39% on the day as on 12:47 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.43% in last one year as compared to a 31.48% jump in NIFTY and a 30.93% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index. Indian Bank gained for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25867.5. The Sensex is at 84684.03, up 0.17%. Indian Bank has slipped around 2.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6628, up 3.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

