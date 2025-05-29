Sandu Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 44.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.81% to Rs 14.07 croreNet profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals declined 44.07% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.16% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 67.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.0715.60 -10 67.1967.28 0 OPM %3.203.85 -4.113.42 - PBDT0.490.91 -46 2.832.66 6 PBT0.340.72 -53 2.162.07 4 NP0.330.59 -44 1.551.46 6
