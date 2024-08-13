Sandu Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 54.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 17.05 croreNet profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.0517.66 -3 OPM %2.402.04 -PBDT0.430.33 30 PBT0.270.21 29 NP0.170.11 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content