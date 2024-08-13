Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 37.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.87% to Rs 264.09 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 37.43% to Rs 50.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.87% to Rs 264.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 200.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.264.09200.2624.1823.8672.0353.2666.6848.1450.7136.90