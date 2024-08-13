Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 20.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.75% to Rs 27.34 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 20.87% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.75% to Rs 27.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.3418.3810.646.422.661.382.131.151.391.15