Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 46.70 croreNet profit of Sangal Papers rose 105.88% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 46.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.7039.66 18 OPM %2.912.75 -PBDT0.970.52 87 PBT0.480.08 500 NP0.350.17 106
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST