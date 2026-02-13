Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 46.70 crore

Net profit of Sangal Papers rose 105.88% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 46.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.7039.662.912.750.970.520.480.080.350.17

