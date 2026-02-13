Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 3.45 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.453.0926.96-2.910.8700.47-0.310.34-0.19

