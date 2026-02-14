Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 61.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Sales decline 34.85% to Rs 23.12 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra rose 61.76% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 34.85% to Rs 23.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales23.1235.49 -35 OPM %6.624.00 -PBDT1.441.24 16 PBT0.740.53 40 NP0.550.34 62

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

