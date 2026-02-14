Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 61.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.85% to Rs 23.12 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra rose 61.76% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 34.85% to Rs 23.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.23.1235.496.624.001.441.240.740.530.550.34

