Hit Kit Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.260.213.8519.050.010.040.010.040.010.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News