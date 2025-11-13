Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit rises 39.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.28% to Rs 233.90 croreNet profit of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India rose 39.78% to Rs 62.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 46.28% to Rs 233.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales233.90159.90 46 OPM %36.3439.46 -PBDT87.4063.90 37 PBT84.1062.40 35 NP62.9045.00 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content