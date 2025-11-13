H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 35.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.23% to Rs 904.50 croreNet profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 35.37% to Rs 52.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 904.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 902.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales904.50902.41 0 OPM %22.7524.33 -PBDT111.15161.12 -31 PBT71.11125.23 -43 NP52.1880.74 -35
