Healthcare Global Enterprises standalone net profit declines 39.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 344.41 croreNet profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 39.94% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 344.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 328.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales344.41328.45 5 OPM %18.0918.75 -PBDT44.7650.79 -12 PBT14.6022.91 -36 NP10.7817.95 -40
