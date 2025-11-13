Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare Global Enterprises standalone net profit declines 39.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Healthcare Global Enterprises standalone net profit declines 39.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 344.41 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 39.94% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 344.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 328.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales344.41328.45 5 OPM %18.0918.75 -PBDT44.7650.79 -12 PBT14.6022.91 -36 NP10.7817.95 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

