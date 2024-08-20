Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPFO adds net 19.29 lakh members in June 2024

EPFO adds net 19.29 lakh members in June 2024

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
10.25 lakh new members enrolled with EPFO during June 2024
As per the provisional data released today, EPFO has added 19.29 lakh net members in the month of June 2024, showing a growth of 7.86% in net member additions compared to June 2023. The data indicates that around 10.25 lakh new members have enrolled during June 2024, registering an increase of 4.08% in the new members from the previous month of May 2024 and 1.05% increase from the previous year June 2023.
The 18-25 age group constituted a significant 59.14% of the total new members added in June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The payroll data highlights that approximately 14.15 lakh members exited and subsequently rejoined EPFO. This figure depicts year over year growth of 11.79% compared to June 2023.
Gender-wise analysis of payroll data unveils that out of new members added during the month, around 2.98 lakh are new female members. This figure exhibits year over year growth of 5.88% compared to June 2023. Also, the net female member addition during the month stood at around 4.28 lakh reflecting year over year growth of 8.91% compared to June 2023. The surge in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.
State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that net member addition is highest in the five states/ UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana. These states constitute around 61.16% of net member addition, adding a total of 11.8 lakh net members during the month. Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 21.09% of net members during the month.
Month-on-month comparison of industry-wise data displays significant growth in the members working in establishments engaged in the industries like university, college, financing establishment, general insurance, societies clubs or associations, electronic media companies in private sector etc. Of the total net membership, around 40.70% addition is from expert services (consisting of manpower suppliers, normal contractors, security services, miscellaneous activities etc.).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

jobs, resume, employment

LIVE news: UPSC cancels advertisement for lateral entry recruitment to bureaucracy

India's benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world's biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

Indices gain amidst fed rate cut optimism; IT, financial stocks lead

President Droupadi Murmu said the Centre has vigorously promoted a range of sectors, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence, while also creating an ideal ecosystem for startups

Will continue to work with Malaysia for prosperous Indo-Pacific: Prez Murmu

Premiummedical tourism

Changing profile of India's medical tourism exports amid Bangladesh unrest

Premiumsebi market

Sebi seeks to reset clock on rights issues with faster, flexible rules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon