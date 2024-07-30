Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 65.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.77% to Rs 718.29 crore

Net profit of Sapphire Foods India declined 65.84% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 718.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 654.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.718.29654.3817.2918.56102.20106.3511.8333.628.5224.94