Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 65.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.77% to Rs 718.29 croreNet profit of Sapphire Foods India declined 65.84% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 718.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 654.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales718.29654.38 10 OPM %17.2918.56 -PBDT102.20106.35 -4 PBT11.8333.62 -65 NP8.5224.94 -66
