Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 71.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.03% to Rs 141.18 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 71.23% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.03% to Rs 141.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.141.1886.0715.296.3634.2324.1424.1615.7722.2613.00