Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 71.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.03% to Rs 141.18 croreNet profit of Cartrade Tech rose 71.23% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.03% to Rs 141.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales141.1886.07 64 OPM %15.296.36 -PBDT34.2324.14 42 PBT24.1615.77 53 NP22.2613.00 71
