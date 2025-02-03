Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Saregama India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2025.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2025.

Saregama India Ltd surged 8.02% to Rs 526.6 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 42061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70885 shares in the past one month.

 

Westlife Foodworld Ltd spiked 7.05% to Rs 834.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5910 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3208 shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd soared 6.68% to Rs 1019. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21587 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Copilot in Paint

Microsoft Paint gets Copilot button to streamline AI image editing: Details

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 550 pts lower at 76,950; Oil, PSB, Metal drag most, SMIDs down over 1%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget Session LIVE: After tax cuts, all eyes on Finance Bill, new Income Tax Bill

SSC GD Exam 2025

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Admit Card released for February 5 exam

European Union, EU

EU leaders meet today to discuss defence against Russia and handling Trump

Gabriel India Ltd rose 6.58% to Rs 476.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16224 shares in the past one month.

Chalet Hotels Ltd added 6.35% to Rs 830.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8801 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto total sales gains 7% YoY in January

Bajaj Auto total sales gains 7% YoY in January

Granules India announces change in senior management

Granules India announces change in senior management

India's manufacturing remains strong at the start of the year

India's manufacturing remains strong at the start of the year

Broader mkt underperforms; metal shares tumble

Broader mkt underperforms; metal shares tumble

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon