Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculators slightly reduced net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 14200 contracts in the data reported through January 28, 2025, showing a decline of 672 net long contracts compared to the previous week and keeping them near four month top.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Neogen Chem jumps after Q3 PAT spurts to Rs 10 cr

Neogen Chem jumps after Q3 PAT spurts to Rs 10 cr

Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hero MotoCorp total sales rises 2% YoY in Jan'25

Hero MotoCorp total sales rises 2% YoY in Jan'25

Gender Budget allocation in the total Union Budget increases to 8.86% in FY 2025-26 from 6.8% in 2024-25: Govt

Gender Budget allocation in the total Union Budget increases to 8.86% in FY 2025-26 from 6.8% in 2024-25: Govt

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; oil & gas shares under pressure

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; oil & gas shares under pressure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon