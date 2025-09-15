Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 491.95, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.35% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% slide in NIFTY and a 24.28% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 491.95, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25109.8. The Sensex is at 81924.54, up 0.02%.Saregama India Ltd has added around 1.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1621.05, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70781 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.92 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 46.06 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Indices trade sideways; European mrkt advance

Indices trade sideways; European mrkt advance

Ceigall India gains after emerging as L1 bidder from GMADA

Ceigall India gains after emerging as L1 bidder from GMADA

TVS Motor signs MoU with ALT Mobility

TVS Motor signs MoU with ALT Mobility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon