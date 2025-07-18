Saregama strikes a high note with Haryanvi catalogue takeover

Saregama India surged 5.96% to Rs 516.35 after the company struck a major deal to acquire NAV Records' Haryanvi music catalogue.The acquisition includes over 6,500 tracks spanning Haryanvi, Punjabi, Ghazals, Devotional, and Indie Pop, giving Saregama a powerful entry into a regional music segment where it previously lacked dominance.
The deal also includes high-traffic YouTube channels like NAV Haryanvi and Nupur Audio, which together command a 24 million subscriber base. These channels host several viral tracks, including Coco Cola with more than 900+ million views, Parvati Boli Shakar Se with 500+ million, and Loot Liya with over 400+ million.
As part of the agreement, Saregama and NAV will collaborate on creating fresh Haryanvi and Punjabi content going forward.
Saregama India, part of the RPSG Group, is Indias leading entertainment IP company. Its diverse portfolio includes film and non-film music, digital media, television content, artiste and influencer management, and film production.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.77% to Rs 60.13 crore on a 8.45% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 240.82 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content