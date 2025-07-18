Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama strikes a high note with Haryanvi catalogue takeover

Saregama strikes a high note with Haryanvi catalogue takeover

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Saregama India surged 5.96% to Rs 516.35 after the company struck a major deal to acquire NAV Records' Haryanvi music catalogue.

The acquisition includes over 6,500 tracks spanning Haryanvi, Punjabi, Ghazals, Devotional, and Indie Pop, giving Saregama a powerful entry into a regional music segment where it previously lacked dominance.

The deal also includes high-traffic YouTube channels like NAV Haryanvi and Nupur Audio, which together command a 24 million subscriber base. These channels host several viral tracks, including Coco Cola with more than 900+ million views, Parvati Boli Shakar Se with 500+ million, and Loot Liya with over 400+ million.

As part of the agreement, Saregama and NAV will collaborate on creating fresh Haryanvi and Punjabi content going forward.

 

Saregama India, part of the RPSG Group, is Indias leading entertainment IP company. Its diverse portfolio includes film and non-film music, digital media, television content, artiste and influencer management, and film production.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.77% to Rs 60.13 crore on a 8.45% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 240.82 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Veranda Learning Solutions launches QIP with floor price of Rs 236.92/share

Veranda Learning Solutions launches QIP with floor price of Rs 236.92/share

ACME Solar receives BESS projects for 275 MW/ 550 MWh from NHPC

ACME Solar receives BESS projects for 275 MW/ 550 MWh from NHPC

Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

Wipro gains as Q1 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 3,330 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Wipro gains as Q1 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 3,330 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Axis Bank drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 4% YoY to Rs 5,806 cr

Axis Bank drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 4% YoY to Rs 5,806 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon