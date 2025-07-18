Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 4% YoY to Rs 5,806 cr

Axis Bank drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 4% YoY to Rs 5,806 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Axis Bank declined 4% to Rs 1,113.40 after the bank reported a 3.79% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 5,806.14 crore on 6.91% increase in total income to Rs 38,321.57 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before provisions & contingencies stood at Rs 11,515.16 crore in Q1 FY26, up 13.94% compared with Rs 10,106.24 crore in Q1 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) increased 1% YoY to Rs 13,560 crore while net interest margin stood at 3.80% in Q1 FY26 as against 4.05% in Q1 FY25.

Total deposits rose 9% to Rs 11,61,615 crore as of 30th June 2025 as against Rs 10,62,484 crore as of 30th June 2024. CASA deposits increased 5% to Rs 4,68,166 crore as of 30th June 2025 as against Rs 4,44,479 crore as of 30th June 2024. CASA deposits constitute 40% of the total deposits as of 30th June 2025.

 

Net advances grew 8% YoY to Rs 10,59,724 crore as of 30th June 2025. Retail loans grew 6% YoY to Rs 6,22,960 crore and accounted for 59% of the net advances of the Bank..

As of 30th June 2025, personal loans grew 5% YoY, credit card advances grew 2% YoY, and Rural loan portfolio grew 5% YoY.

Also Read

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma seeks CCI nod for ₹19,500 cr majority stake in JB Chemicals

Pahalgam attack

US labels 'The Resistance Front' behind Pahalgam attack as terrorist group

Nuvoco, Emami cement

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation soars 9%, hits over 2-year high post Q1 results

Aircraft, Tejas, Tejas Mk1A Aircraft

HAL receives first set of wings for Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A from L&T

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 275 pts, Nifty tests 25,000; Axis Bank sinks 5%, Wipro soars 3%

The banks gross non-performing (GNPA) stood at Rs 17,764.66 crore as on 30th June 2025 as against Rs 16,211.34 crore as on 30th June 2024. The ratio of gross NPAs reduced to 1.57% as on 30th June 2025 as against 1.54% as on 30th June 2024. Net NPAs increased to 0.45% as on 30th June 2025 as against 0.34% as on 30th June 2024.

Gross slippages during the quarter were Rs 8,200 crore, compared to Rs 4,805 crore in Q4FY25 and Rs 4,793 crore in Q1FY25.

As on 30th June 2025, capital adequacy ratio (basel III) stood at 16.85%. Tier I was at 15.10% and Tier II at 1.75%.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said, We are optimistic as we step into FY26. With supportive regulatory conditions, the operative landscape is turning favourable. We believe large, well-capitalised banks like Axis with strong digital capabilities, innovative product suites are best suited to seize the opportunity. At Axis, we have built a robust digital bank along with an extensive branch network that ensures smart, seamless banking experience for millions of customers. We believe we have built a platform that allows us to grow at rates faster than the industry this year and this thesis will continue to play in the medium term.

Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India. As of 30th June 2025, the bank's distribution network comprised 5,879 domestic branches and 14,134 ATMs. The Banks Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with over 1,825 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 30th June 2025.

The counter shed 0.68% to settle at Rs 1,159.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

Godrej Properties acquires 48-acre land in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru

Godrej Properties acquires 48-acre land in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru

Barometers edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Barometers edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Godrej Properties acquires land in North Bengaluru for residential plotted development project

Godrej Properties acquires land in North Bengaluru for residential plotted development project

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Spurts 6.5%

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Spurts 6.5%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon