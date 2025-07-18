Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar receives BESS projects for 275 MW/ 550 MWh from NHPC

ACME Solar receives BESS projects for 275 MW/ 550 MWh from NHPC

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings through its wholly owned subsidiaries have signed battery energy storage purchase agreements with NHPC for a total contracted capacity of 275 MW/ 550 MWh across two standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects. These projects were secured at a tariff of Rs 2,10,000 / MW/ month for 50 MW / 100 MWh and Rs 2,22,000/ MW/ month for 225MW / 450 MWh through e-reverse action held on 24 June 2025.

The projects are covered under Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme of Govt. of India wherein Rs 27 lakh per MWh or 30% of the total project cost, whichever is lower is provided as VGF.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

Wipro gains as Q1 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 3,330 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Wipro gains as Q1 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 3,330 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Axis Bank drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 4% YoY to Rs 5,806 cr

Axis Bank drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 4% YoY to Rs 5,806 cr

Godrej Properties acquires 48-acre land in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru

Godrej Properties acquires 48-acre land in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru

Barometers edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Barometers edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon