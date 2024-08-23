Sarnimal Investment standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 275.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Sarnimal Investment declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 275.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.