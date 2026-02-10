Sarthak Metals standalone net profit rises 6.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.48% to Rs 47.73 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Metals rose 6.56% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.48% to Rs 47.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.47.7344.004.404.662.542.431.791.641.301.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News